LAHORE - Wapda chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Wednesday lamented the government neglect towards sports and sportsmen when it can be used as a binding force in the ethnically and religiously diverse population of the country.

Talking to The Nation after presenting cash awards to Commonwealth Games medalists as well as participants from Wapda, Gen Muzammil who is also Wapda Sports Board Patron-in-Chief, said every victory in the sports is being cherished by all Pakistanis in every nook and corner of the country.

“People come out on roads in Chamman, Karak, Fata …in every part of the country and become united in celebrating the Pakistan victories forgetting their ethnic or sectarian roots. It brings them closer to each other and reignites the patriotic emotions among them.”

But he rued that instead of using the sports as a binding force and symbol of country’s prestige in the world the government and its institutions are not paying much heed to strengthen the sporting culture in the country.

“Such are sorry state of affairs there that even the Pakistan Sports Board had failed to dispatch Pakistani flag with the Commonwealth Games contingent and we have to arrange that at the eleventh hour,” revealed Gen Muzammil who was the chef-de-mission of the Commonwealth Games contingent.

The Wapda chairman was also not happy with the sporting gears being provided to the Pakistani athletes by the PSB and said that there were not even proper shoes for the athletes to compete at the event.

Wapda and other institutes or organisations always took the credit of winning the medals by an athlete belonging to that organisation at international level but every medal winner has only one complaint always and that is lack of training facilities being provided to them.

The Wapda chairman avoided to comment directly on the issue but said he had met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and had proposed to earmark sufficient funds for the medal prospects training as winning the medals internationally would boost the Pakistan image in the world and bring harmony among the Pakistanis with something common to celebrate.

The Wapda chairman said that sports alone can effectively counter most of the national issues such as terrorism, extremism and the fragile economy. Promotion of sports can be a source of national harmony in Pakistan, he added.

“Pakistan sports is one of those areas in the country that had shown the excellence but has faced a fast decline in its fortunes,” he lamented.

He said the politicising of the sports federation and inefficiency of the Pakistan Sports Board were the major factors behind this decline.

He said he believed that if the sincere efforts are being made Pakistan can easily become a sporting power in the world and he is trying to devise a new strategy for Wapda players to train them at par with the top international athletes and even given them more facilities so that they should have advantage over their opponents instead of being considered underdogs.

Earlier, Wapda Sports Board held a simple but impressive ceremony to honour its athletes, who won medals for Pakistan in the 21st Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Australia at Wapda House’s committee room. Out of Pakistan’s one gold and four bronze medals in the Games, Wapda players secured one gold and three bronze medals for their country. Wapda Chairman was the chief guest of the ceremony, who presented cash awards to the Wapda medalists.

Addressing the ceremony, Wapda Chairman congratulated Wapda medalists on their performance in the Commonwealth Games. He expressed the hope that Wapda players would continue to bring laurels to Pakistan in the international events. Dilating upon the overall performance of the Pakistani contingent, he said that a lot of improvement is needed to elevate Pakistan in international sports events and all stakeholders have to play their due role in this regard.

The chairman also highlighted the role of Wapda Sports Board for promotion of sports in Pakistan. He thanked and appreciated the Pakistan Olympic Association for their patronage of sports.

Gen Muzammil also announced to include international medal winners’ name in the proposed housing society for the Wapda employees. He said a free plot would be given to every athlete who won a medal for Pakistan at international events upon their retirement and a policy is being devised to finalise the terms and conditions in this regard.

Later, Wapda chairman distributed cash prizes among athletes. Athletes who had become the part of Pakistan contingent got RS75000 each. Bronze medalists Noah Dastagir, Talha Talib, and Bilal Butt got Rs200000 each. Commonwealth Games gold medalist Inam Butt rewarded with Rs500000 cash prize while both weightlifting and wrestling coaches also got Rs100000 each cash prize.