LAHORE - A 27-year-old woman succumbed to burns at the Mayo Hospital on Wednesday hours after she was set on fire at her in-laws in Shahdara. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police identified the victim as Fozia, a resident of Majid Park near Ferozewala.

A police investigator said the woman was admitted to Mayo Hospital with 90 percent burns and she died there later. In her statement to the police, the victim stated that she was set on fire by her in-laws.

Fozia married to Shemraiz two years ago. Her husband left aboard for work a couple of months ago. On the day of incident, the victim was set on fire allegedly by brothers and sisters of her husband after a clash over some domestic dispute. The police were investigating the death.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the reported burning of a woman in Begum Kot area of Lahore and sought a report from IGP. He has issued directives to investigate the matter and bring culprits to book.