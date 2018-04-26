Share:

KARACHI - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh chapter has postponed protest demonstration and boycott of duties after assurance from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) management on Wednesday.

According to details, the representatives of YDA held a meeting with Executive Director, JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali to resolve the issues of young doctors. The doctors presented charter of demands to JPMC administration and Dr Seemin Jamali assured the young doctors that the genuine demands of doctors would be accepted as per law. After assurance from hospital management the young doctors have postponed strike and boycott of duties. The doctors have resumed their duties and OPDs services will open for public as per schedule on today.

Earlier, outpatient department (OPD) services in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has remained suspend on second consecutive day from 9am to 12:00pm as Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh has observed complete strike in hospital.

Score of patients faced problems as young doctors forcibly closed the OPDs and some other departments of the hospital in protest against the registration of an FIR against a colleague who had allegedly assaulted a patient in the emergency department a few days ago.

Saddar police registered a case against Dr Usman Zafar over charges of torturing a patient after he complained of delay in treatment. When the Police went to the hospital to arrest the doctor, his colleagues misbehaved and created hurdles in his arrest.

YDA Chairman Dr Omer Sultan said complete boycott was observed at JPMC over lodging FIR against a doctor by patient attendants and other demands but later doctors ended protest over assurance from JPMC administration.

Talking to The Nation JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, said young doctors ended protest demonstration and boycott of duties after negotiation. She said JPMC administration was ready assist the doctor for withdrawal of FIR lodged against doctor. She said protest demonstration of doctors caused problems for the patients as most of them are poor and cannot afford treatment at private hospitals and clinics.