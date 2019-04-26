Share:

RAWALPINDI - Defence Secretary Lt-Gen (retd) Ikram Ul Haqe has highlighted the importance of economic cooperation between the regional countries and the importance of connectivity projects such as CPEC.

He attended the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security held in Moscow from 23-25 April, 2019.

During the plenary session, the secretary delivered speech on “Security in Modern World: Regional and Global Factors and Trends”. While dilating on the issue, the secretary defence mentioned the rapid transformations in the global and regional security calculus. He highlighted the impact of various diverse factors including primacy of geo-economics over geo-politics, transition from globalization to regionalism, trade wars, hybrid wars, space militarisation, terrorism, cyber crime and threats to Maritime Security on the overall security dynamics of the globe. He highlighted the achievements of Pakistan in kinetic as well as non-kinetic domain in its fight against terrorism through adoption of holistic multipronged strategies.

Secretary Defence also highlighted the importance of economic cooperation between the regional countries and the importance of connectivity projects such as CPEC in delivering economic dividends not only for South Asia but also for the West Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

On the side lines of the conference, Secretary Defence met Deputy Defence Minister of Iran, Deputy Defence Minister of KSA as well as Chief of General Staff of armed forces of the Russian Federation. During the calls, both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and explored the possibility of enhancing defence cooperation, according to a press release issued by the ministry of defence.