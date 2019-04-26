Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his government’s stance on Thursday that Pakistan would not be a part of any internal conflict in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued here before his departure to China on a four-day official visit, the premier said that the Afghan conflict brought great sufferings for both Afghanistan and Pakistan over the last 40 years and the peace process presented a historic opportunity for peace in the region.

He expressed his dismay over the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides. He said that the so-called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process.

The PM further said that Pakistan is fully supporting the process including the next logical step of intra Afghan dialogue wherein Afghans will themselves decide upon the future of their country.

The prime minister implored all the parties in Afghanistan to recognize and seize the opportunity offered by the peace process for stability in the region.

He said that it is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion.

BEIJING: Prime Minister lmran Khan being received by Ms Li Lifeng, Deputy Secretary-General, Beijing Municipal Committee of CPPCC, upon arrival on Thursday.

Pakistan has committed all diplomatic and security capital for the success of the peace process and the country would no longer be a part of any internal conflict in Afghanistan, the prime minister said.

Pakistan has been playing a key role in the Afghan peace process, helping US President Donald Trump keep an election promise of withdrawing US military presence from Afghanistan.

On the surface, the talks seem to be progressing to the satisfaction of both sides - the US and the Taliban - but the incumbent Afghan regime has largely been excluded from several rounds of negotiations, and hostilities between Kabul and the Taliban show no signs of abating.

Hopes for a breakthrough last weekend were dashed when a dialogue planned between the Taliban and Afghan politicians in Doha collapsed at the last minute when Afghan President Ghani announced a delegation of some 250 people from all walks of Afghan life, including government figures, would attend talks. The Taliban had rejected the lengthy list, saying the meeting was “not an invitation to some wedding or other party at a hotel in Kabul”.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan reached China on Thursday on a four-day official visit to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum starting today in Beijing.

According to the programme, the prime minister will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Forum.

It marks Imran Khan’s second official visit to China since his becoming the premier. His first visit was in November last year.

In a statement before his departure, the Prime Minister expressed the resolve to take the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China to newer heights.

He expressed the confidence that his visit will be instrumental to further expanding the scope and depth of the bilateral ties.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and it will remain the top priority of his government.

Imran said that in the second phase of CPEC, Pakistan and China are jointly focusing on socio-economic development, job creation, and livelihood projects and accelerating cooperation in agriculture and industrial sectors, including Special Economic Zones.

The prime minister said that China is our closest friend and iron brother and he looks forward to meet his good friends President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for an in-depth exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan said that it is a matter of great satisfaction for him that Pakistan-China bilateral ties are not only based on convergence of interests but are rooted in common experiences of past and high level of mutual trust and understanding.

He said this friendship is ingrained in the hearts and minds of our people and it would remain unaffected by any regional and international developments.

The prime minister endorsed China’s vision of a peaceful world based on win-win cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Leaders’ Roundtable to be participated by leaders from around 38 countries and will speak in its first session.

He will also hold meetings with several heads of state and government, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and corporate and business leaders.

Pakistan and China will also sign several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Following the Forum, the prime minister will address a Pakistan Business and Investment Forum on Sunday which will be attended by prominent Pakistani and Chinese businessmen.

He will also participate in Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition along with President Xi Jinping and other world leaders.

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and their friendship is based on mutual confidence and commonality of interests.

The two countries have always stood by each other through the tests of time.

The leadership of both the countries is committed to further strengthen this friendship by enhancing mutually beneficial economic and commercial relations.

The visit of the prime minister will be instrumental in taking Pakistan-China bilateral relations to new heights.