LAHORE - The fourth addition of Alhamra Live – an open forum for singing for the members of public – attracted a large number of music enthusiasts at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

The initiative aims to provide an opportunity for upcoming singers whose voices are unable to receive recognition due to the lack of a proper forum.

There was an exciting line-up of young singers from different walks of life who were excited to have a chance to show off their singing talent in front of a large gathering. Shields and certificates were also distributed among the outstanding performers.

LAC, Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said: “Alhamra Arts Council is home to many musicians, artists, folk singers and classical dancers from all over the country who delight people through their art.”