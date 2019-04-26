Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that terrorism and extremism do not belong to any single religion and Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) preached for peace.

Addressing the National Interfaith Peace Conference here Friday, he said all religions across the world teach peace and brotherhood.

He said during the recent Pak-India tension at the Line of Control (LoC), the entire political leadership, people and media of the country endeavoured for peace and tried their utmost for de-escalation.

The President said Pakistan has been rendering valuable and unprecedented sacrifices for the establishment of peace at the cost of seventy thousand lives.

He said the people of occupied Kashmir are struggling for their right to self-determination and they would continue their struggle till the achievement of their birthright.

Dr Arif Alvi said all the minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan as per the constitution.

He said the PTI government is fully committed to promote inter-faith harmony and communal brotherhood in the country.