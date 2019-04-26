Share:

Another Pakistani fisherman has died in an Indian jail, a spokesperson for Fishermen’s Co-operative Society said on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, Mohammad Sohail was taken into custody by Indian forces on October 2, 2016, after he accidentally crossing into Indian waters.

Sohail, a resident of Muhammadi Colony in Karachi is the fourth Pakistani to die in an Indian jail in a span of one month.

The spokesperson added that the reason behind Sohail’s death is unknown and that it would take some days before his body is brought back to Pakistan.

He added, at least 108 Pakistani fishermen are still imprisoned in jails across India.

Earlier, this month, Noorul Amin succumbed to his injuries after being subjected to torture.

Amin had been was kidnapped by Indian forces from Pakistan's maritime boundaries.