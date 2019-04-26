Share:

LOS ANGELES : Britney Spears will leave a mental health facility this week.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker admitted herself into a treatment centre last month after becoming ‘’distraught’’ over her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health battle, which led him to undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November, but she’s now in a much better place and could leave as early as Thursday (25.04.19).

However, sources told TMZ doctors are still trying to work out the right formula of medication for her, which has been an on-going problem since before she checked into the facility, and it is currently a ‘’work in progress’’.

Doctors will continue to work with the 37-year-old star on finding the ideal medication combination but she will still be returning to her home by the end of the week. Earlier this week, the ‘Slave 4 U’ hitmaker - who has sons Sean Preston, 13, and 12-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - broke her silence to reassure fans that ‘’all is well’’ following speculation about her health.