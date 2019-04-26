Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Orange Line Metro Train depot at Dera Gujran on Thursday where he was given a briefing about prog­ress on the project. The chief minister inspected the project and directed the authorities to expedite work. He said that civil works should be accelerated keeping in view the problems being caused by the project to people. In the light of court directions, he said, timely completion of the Orange Line project should be en­sured. He said that no development project of public welfare would be stopped.

Buzdar was briefed that 92 percent of work had been completed and 1,000 passengers could travel in one Or­ange Line Metro Train. “After completion of civil works, the Chinese contractor will complete electrical and me­chanical work as soon as possible,” he said. The chief minister also visited the Shalimar Station and inspected its various sections. He was briefed about the work car­ried out there. Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, MD of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, commissioner of the Lahore Division, vice chairman of the LDA, information secretary, LDA director general and others were also present on the occasion.

CM ORDERS COMPLETION OF PUNJAB ASSEMBLY BUILDING

A meeting was held here on Thursday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assem­bly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair in the Committee Room of the Punjab Assembly.

Progress on under-construction building of the Punjab Assembly came under discussion at the meet­ing. The chief minister said new building should be completed as soon as possible. “The Punjab govern­ment will provide funds on a priority basis for early completion of this project,” he said. He said the last government was responsible for delay in this project because funds were not allocated during the previous tenure. He said that construction of new MPAs hostel should be completed soon.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi said that hur­dles in the way of the project should be removed for speedy completion of the project. He expressed the hope that construction work on the new building would be completed this year. A briefing was given about prog­ress on the project and the design of new MPAs hostel was also approved. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Ch Zaheeruddin, Asif Nakai, Punjab Assembly secretary and others attended the meeting.