LAHORE - Thieves broke into a house in the posh Defense Housing Authority and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and diamonds worth Rs 40.5million, police sources said on Thursday. According to police, unidentified thieves entered the house (No 68/69, Y-block Defense) of Husnain Haider by cutting the widows late Wednesday night. They entered a room, broke the locker, and fled after collecting Rs 1.9million cash, 1300 tolas gold ornaments, six diamond sets and 10 diamond rings. According to the complainant, his mother was present alone at home when the incident took place. The Defense-A police registered the house robbery case unidentified criminals and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.