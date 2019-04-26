Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Orange Line Metro Train depot at Dera Gujran on Thursday where he was given a briefing about progress on the project.

The chief minister inspected the project and directed the authorities to expedite work. He said that civil works should be accelerated keeping in view the problems being caused by the project to people. In the light of court directions, he said, timely completion of the Orange Line project should be ensured. He said that no development project of public welfare would be stopped.

Buzdar was briefed that 92 percent of work had been completed and 1,000 passengers could travel in one Orange Line Metro Train. “After completion of civil works, the Chinese contractor will complete electrical and mechanical work as soon as possible,” he said. The chief minister also visited the Shalimar Station and inspected its various sections. He was briefed about the work carried out there.

Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, MD of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, commissioner of the Lahore Division, vice chairman of the LDA, information secretary, LDA director general and others were also present on the occasion.

CM ORDERS COMPLETION OF

PUNJAB ASSEMBLY BUILDING

A meeting was held here on Thursday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair in the Committee Room of the Punjab Assembly.

1,000 passengers to travel in one train at a time

Progress on under-construction building of the Punjab Assembly came under discussion at the meeting. The chief minister said new building should be completed as soon as possible. “The Punjab government will provide funds on a priority basis for early completion of this project,” he said. He said the last government was responsible for delay in this project because funds were not allocated during the previous tenure. He said that construction of new MPAs hostel should be completed soon.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi said that hurdles in the way of the project should be removed for speedy completion of the project. He expressed the hope that construction work on the new building would be completed this year.

A briefing was given about progress on the project and the design of new MPAs hostel was also approved. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Ch Zaheeruddin, Asif Nakai, Punjab Assembly secretary and others attended the meeting.

GOVERNOR AND CM ATTEND QUL

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to Rajanpur on Thursday to attend Qul Khawani for Sardar Nawazish Dreshak, father of MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak. They offered condolences to Sardar Ahmad Ali over the death of his father and prayed for the departed soul.

Later, dastarbandi of Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak and his brothers was performed. MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak put turban on Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak’s head, Sardar Usman Buzdar put turban on Sardar Shafqat Khan Dreshak’s head and Ch Sarwar put turban on Sardar Atif Khan Dreshak’s head. Sardar Nusrullah Dreshak, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari, provincial minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, members of the Punjab Assembly Sardar Awais Dreshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak and Javed Akhtar Lund, former prime minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari, former parliamentarians Dr Hafeez Dreshak, Sher Ali Gorchani, Atif Mazari and a large number of people attended Qul Khawani.

MESSAGE ON PTI FOUNDATION DAY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a peaceful and respectable political struggle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spanning 23 years has become an example in the national history. He said that Imran Khan made the PTI a harbinger of change.

In his message issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that PTI was a genuine political party, which represents aspirations and emotions of people.

CM REVIEWS WORK ON UPLIFT SCHEMES

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday presided over a meeting at his office in which public welfare projects and development programme for the DG Khan Division came under discussion. Development schemes in other districts of southern Punjab were reviewed in detail.