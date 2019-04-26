Share:

HYDERABAD : A police constable was shot dead outside a marriage hall in Hussainabad area here on Thursday.

According to police, two suspects riding a motorbike fired gunshots at Anwar, son of Abdul Kareem, and escaped. The injured policeman was rushed to Civil Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. “The policeman had sustained two gunshots to his chest,” said the doctors.

Anwar hailed form Saeedabad area of Matiari district, and he was posted at the police headquarters. The police said that the cause of murder was yet to be ascertained.