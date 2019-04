Share:

LAHORE (PR) Talented Welder Mates from DTI were part of the mobilisation to UAE for the Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co. Limited (ADGAS) shutdown. Most of these trainees completed their training in welding under the programs of PSDF and NAVTTC. DTI provides education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed of Pakistan. Once training has been completed DTI helps these trainees in finding job placements.