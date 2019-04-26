Share:

LAHORE - As several nominees have gone away from their nominations for Lux Style Awards, Many celebrities have shared their views on the ongoing controversy. Model Iman Ali is the latest celebration to do this.

She took to social media to express her feeling and wrote: “Our sense of entitlement to quickly judge anyone and jump to conclusions is worrisome, specially in this age of social media.”

The super model continued: “A platform that has made it too easy for some to become a part of a controversy or join a bandwagon and become famous overnight; potentially ruining someone’s life or body of work in minutes.”

She added, “Fame and respect should be earned with hard work in time, not by childish walk outs and social media posts playing judge, jury and executioner.”

The LSAs issued a public statement emphasizing that, nominations of all the categories were based on merit.