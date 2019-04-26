Share:

QUETTA - Security Forces foiled a terror bid and defused 10 kg explosive device from Pakistan Railway Track near Notal area of Nasirabad district while one suspect was also killed in fire exchange.

According to police sources, security forces were patrolling the railway track when the armed suspect opened fire at them while planting an explosive device along railway track. Security forces killed the suspect during heavy exchange of firing on the occasion.

Later, security forces along with bomb disposal squad team defused 10 kg explosive device which was attached to the railway track for targeting Jaffar Express and Akbar Express.

The body of the suspect was shifted to district headquarters hospital’s morgue for identification. Further investigation was underway.