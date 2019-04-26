Share:

KANDHKOT : At least four persons including two brothers drowned in a well in their attempt to rescue a goat here on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the limits of Mirpur Mathelo near Jarwaar village Garhi Chaakar. Local villagers said that four persons of Malik community (shepherds) namely Javed malik, Ejaz Malik, Javed Ali and Sooba were grazing their goats by their houses.

Suddenly, one of their goats fell into the well; and they all jumped into it to rescue the goat. They, however, could not manage to come out safely and drowned.

After the incident, people of the area rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies. Local police handed over the bodies to heirs after postmortem. According to police, Javed and Sooba were brothers. No case was registered by till filling of the report.