LAHORE - Four persons of a family were found shot dead at a home in Lahore’s Shafiqabad early Thursday. The police launched investigations into the horrific shooting and shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy. Initial police investigation revealed the shooting was an outcome of some dispute be­tween two brothers. One of them died on the spot and the other wounded critically. He is being treated at a hospital for bullet wounds, a police investigator said.

The official told The Nation that all the four bodies were lying on the floor inside a room as they entered the house located near Ferozpura Bazaar during the early hours of Thursday. “Blood stains were on the floor and the walls in­side a bedroom where the bodies were lying upside down,” said the official also who witnessed the crime scene. He said all the victims were shot at a point blank range.

The deceased persons were identified by police as 65-year-old Riaz, his son Awais, 35, and two daughters in­cluding Sidra, 28, and Maryam, 18. A relative of the victims told the police that Awais and Farhan, both sons of Riaz, used to quarrel each other over domestic issues. Awais and Far­han clashed again late Wednesday when Awais got infuriated and took out a gun. He opened straight fire on his farther, sis­ters, and brother before shooting himself. As a result, Awais, his father, and two sisters died on the spot. Farhan also re­ceived bullet wounds and was shifted to hospital. According to police, injured Farhan also told the investigators that his brother Awais killed himself after shooting down his father and sisters. He said his brother Awais opened indiscriminate fire on all the family members in anger.