ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, per tola price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 68,900 per tola as compared to the last closing of Rs 68,600.

The price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 258 and was traded at Rs 59,071 as compared to the last closing of Rs 58,813. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 grams silver at Rs 771.60.

According to the Rawalpindi- Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad increased by Rs 400 per tola and was traded at Rs 67,800 against Rs67,400 of last day.

The price of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs 345 and was traded at Rs 58,125 against Rs 57, 780 of last day.