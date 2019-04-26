Share:

The federal government has decided to dissolve Ministry of Energy and recommended to create two separate ministries for power and petroleum divisions.

According to sources, the summary of the decision has been prepared and will be presented before the federal cabinet in next session on April 30.

Let it be known that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had established the Ministry of Energy in 2017. Furthermore, amendment in the Rules of Business will be made after the approval of the summary.