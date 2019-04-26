Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government should not make the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project a controversial issue. Government should make sure there will be no compromise on it.

Bilawal Bhutto said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a black law and institution formed by former president Pervez Musharraf against his political rivals.

He further said, “We are ready to cooperate with the government for reforms in the NAB. We will try our best to bring NAB under the rule of law.”

PPP Chairman expressed that Federal government has no interest in running the country. The presidential system will be harmful for Pakistan and PPP will show resistance against it, he added. “You cannot bring a presidential system through democratic means. PPP and other democratic forces of this country will reject this.”

Bilawal said that PPP started the CPEC project, which was later led by the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also take it ahead.

He demanded of impartial and across the board accountability in the country. He said that it would be difficult to bring a new accountability system right now and offered support to the government for the betterment of the current system.

Talking to the media, Bilawal said that many issues were discussed in the Parliament today, including the 18th amendment and human rights issues. “The problems will be resolved with political parties together. If there is any danger to democracy, we will end it together”, he added.

Opposing the presidential system, Bilawal Bhutto has termed the system undemocratic and harmful for Pakistan.

Bilawal again warned of resistance if someone tried to impose the presidential system in the country. He said that they would foil every conspiracy against democracy and declared parliamentary system imperative for resolution of the country’s problems.

