The government would provide relief to the people under Utility Stores Corporation Ramazan Package.

This was stated by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood at a meeting of Ramazan Package Committee, constituted by Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet, in Islamabad.

The Advisor said the government will ensure uninterrupted supply of daily use commodities under USC Ramadan Package on affordable price to facilitate people in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said the funds announced by government for Ramadan Package have already been transferred in the Utility Stores Corporations' bank account for timely purchase of the commodities.

The committee also reviewed the quality and price of daily use items.