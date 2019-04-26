Share:

LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended till May 8th the interim bail of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Saaf Pani Companies, assets beyond means and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

The bench consisting of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the bail petitions filed by Hamza Shehbaz who along with his counsels representing him in the three references appeared before the bench amid tight security arrangements.

Amjad Pervaiz, Salman Butt and Azam Nazir Tarar, appeared in the court in the three references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against their client.

In the cases, the court ordered NAB prosecutor to produce documents, and asking the NAB prosecutor about the availability of documents in the references.

Salman Butt Advocate informed the court that the documents that were considered as the part and parcel of the reference had not been attached in assets beyond income case. He said that the case could be proceeded sans provision of complete documents.

The NAB prosecutor said that the bureau will have to probe offshore companies and foreign transactions owned by the PML-N leader.

He added that the investigators were busy finding the persons and sources involved in sending money from abroad.

LHC REJECTS PLEAS OF HAMZA AGAINST LEVY

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected petitions filed by Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and others against the imposition of Income Support Levy.

Justice Asim Hafeez of the Lahore High Court announced the verdict on petitions against the income support levy.