PESHAWAR - Relatives of Hayatabad operation victims demanded formation of a judicial commission to fix responsibility for killing innocent people in Hayatabad fake operation.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Jalil Afridi, cousin of alleged victim Amjad Afridi who was killed in Hayatabad operation said that Hayatabad police broke all records of atrocities against innocent people and brutally killed Amjad Afridi and others in alleged fake encounter.

He said that tribal people were always targeted in such operations and now this time they labelled their cousin Amjad as terrorist to mislead the people, but tribal people know these tactics from the very beginning. He added that one of the killed persons had filed petition in the court for restoration of his job but police killed him.