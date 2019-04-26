Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lagoona Beach B beat Four Seasons B by 9 runs in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament-2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Wednesday night.

Batting first, Lagoona Beach B made 42-2 in 6 overs. Four Seasons B could score 33-1. Sandeep was named player of the match for scoring 22 runs. In the second match, Diplomat Hotel beat Marriott Executive Apartment by 2 wickets. Batting first, Marriott Executive Apartment were all out for 39 in 5.3 overs. Diplomat Hotel achieved the target in 5.3 overs losing 4 wickets.

In third match, Best Western beat Four Seasons A by 5 wickets. Batting first, Four Seasons A made 42-4. Best Western reached home in 4.1 overs losing 1 wicket.

In the fourth match, Reef Resort Hotel beat Le Meridien Hotel by 5 wickets. Batting first, Le Meridien Hotel made 36-3. Reef Resort Hotel achieved the target in 4.4 overs, losing 1 wicket. Adnan was declared player of the match. In the last match, Ritz-Carlton B beat Westin Hotel by 36 runs. Batting first, Ritz-Carlton B made 68-4. Westin Hotel were all out for 31 in 5.4 overs. Imran was declared man of the match for taking 2 wickets.