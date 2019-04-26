Share:

ISLAMABAD - Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) held an awareness walk and a seminar as part of World Intellectual Property Day 2019 celebrations.

“This year’s theme as selected by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is ‘Reach for Gold – IP and Sports’ with the purpose to acknowledge contribution of sports personalities and manufacturers of sports goods in developing strong linkages between nations of the world as well as in supporting economic development of countries. IPO-Pakistan has therefore planned two events to mark the day in befitting manner”, he said.

An awareness walk was held in Islamabad on 20th April which was attended by sports and media personalities, chambers and sports related associations, university students, families and people from different walks of life.

In addition to the Awareness Walk, IPO-Pakistan also held a Seminar on 24th April 2019. The purpose of the seminar was to acknowledge contributions of the individuals and institutions in the field of Intellectual Property and Sport.

Chairman, IPO-Pakistan apprised the media that World IP day is celebrated each year with the aim to inform public about the role and importance of the intellectual property rights in encouraging innovation and creativity worldwide.

He added that the seminar will provide an opportunity to celebrate our sporting heroes and all those who are innovating behind the scenes to boost sports’ performance and its global aura.