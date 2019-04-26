Share:

LAHORE - Expressing concerns over alarming increase in use of drugs especially at educational institutions, both sides of the political divide agreed to form a House committee for devising a strategy to curb the menace.

Supporting the suggestion of PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Ahmed regarding constitution of committee, the chair said that it could help the government in formulation of effective strategy to save the youth from the menace.

On completion of proceedings on question hour on Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Ahmed drew attention of the chair towards the issue on a point of order, saying there was no harm in admitting the fact that desired steps had not been taken in the past to curb the menace of use of drugs by youth. He said that it was really alarming that the menace has reached educational institutions. He suggested forming a committee headed by the law minister to devise strategy and take steps for curbing the menace.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid admitted the gravity of the situation, saying the government was taking steps for treatment and rehabilitation of addicts and checking use of drugs at educational institution.

The chair remarked that there was need of addressing the serious issue on war footing. He said that there were reports that drugs had reached schools, colleges and universities. He said that support of intelligence agencies had been sought in the past for facilitating working of child protection bureau. He said that same method could be adopted for controlling use of drugs. He said that the committee could facilitate the government in devising workable strategy.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt said that addressing leader of one of the opposition party as female was derogatory and not suited to the Prime Minister.

Responding to another point of order, law minister Raja Basharat said that the administration had registered a case against those protesting against the new local government act for creating law and order situation on The Mall.

He said that no MPA has been nominated in the FIR. He said that the government was ready to resolve the issue through consultation with the opposition.

Responding to an adjournment motion, Dr Yasmin Rashid admitted high prevalence of hepatitis in the province, saying the government has devised a comprehensive strategy to combat the disease. She said that hepatitis clinics had been set up at teaching and DHQ/THQ hospitals. On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Friday (today) at 9am.