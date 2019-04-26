Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has appealed the business community to ensure provision of essential commodities on affordable prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued on Thursday, LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that availability of eatables including pulses, ghee, cooking oil, basin (gram flour), flour, fruits and vegetables at discounted rates in the holy month of Ramazan would facilitate low-income groups. They said it was also the essence of Islam and the blessed month. They said that it was responsibility of all to take care of the less privileged class during the holy month of fasting. They said that special discounts on all special occasions like Christmas was a routine in the west but unfortunately the situation was opposite in Pakistan.