Share:

Law Minister Farogh Naseem says legal reforms package will bring about significant change in the life of the poor and deprived people of the country.

Talking to Benazir Income Support Program Chairperson Dr. Sania Nishtar today, he said Legal and Justice Authority will address grievances of the women and children.

The Minister said a law is going to be introduced to ensure provision of inheritance rights to women.

He said the Ministry of Law and Justice will fully support the Poverty Alleviation Division.

Farogh Naseem said all the relevant government departments will have to work in coordination on Ehsas Programme.