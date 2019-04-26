Share:

LAHORE - The jury of Lux Style Awards has finally issued a statement after several nominees rejected their nominations from the 18th Lux Style Awards in support of victims of sexual harassment.

“Over the past 18 years, the Lux Style Awards have been nurturing Pakistani excellence in fashion, films, music and drama.

Over these two decades, the LSA nominations have been decided by an unbiased, independent and transparent jury peers and critics,” the statement reads.

“Neither the Lux Style Awards nor Unilever Pakistan has ever intruded into the independence of the Jury’s decision.

The LSA’s Jury takes pride in this legacy of merit and authenticity, which have stood the test of time.”

“The Film Jury of the Lux Style Awards appreciates the sensitivity of the subject and recognises the intensity of public sentiment,” the statement further added. “Nevertheless, it is also important to respect that the case is being decided by Pakistan’s judicial system. We have complete faith in the law of the land and believe that justice will prevail.”

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi accused fellow musician Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

Zafar denied the accusation. He is presently nominated for an LSA in the ‘Best Actor’ category.

Eman Suleman, Meesha Shafi, Rubbab Ali, The Sketches, Generation, Saima Bargfrede, and Fatima Nasir have dropped their nominations from LSA till now.