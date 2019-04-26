Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed several steps and recommendations for establishing better coordination between information department of the federation and provinces for timely exchange and provision of information.

The meeting also discussed the issues pertaining to development and promotion of media industry including issues being faced by the journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous Ashiq Awan said media is an integral part of democracy and it is our strength. She said media has a pivotal role in promotion of Pakistan’s culture and portraying its positive image.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.