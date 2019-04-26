Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that Mainline-I (ML-I) project from Peshawar to Karachi would create 150,000 job opportunities including 20,000 technical experts in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that with the completion of ML-I between Pakistan and China, the project would bring revolution not only in Pakistan Railways but also in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan and China would sign the preliminary design of ML-1 project during the current visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing. Congratulating the nation, the minister said that he has initiated this project in 2006 and now by the grace of Almighty Allah, the project is going towards the agreement between both the countries. “I will try my level best to sign the Mainline-II (ML-II) with the Chinese government during this visit of prime minister that will also create numerous job opportunities,” Sheikh Rashid added.

The minister thanked the prime minister, former minister for Finance Asad Umar, employees of Pakistan Railways and other stakeholders, who supported in the project.

Sheikh Rashid said that the ML-I would be completed in three phases and after the completion of the project, the minimum speed of the train would be 160 kilometers per hours.