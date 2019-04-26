Share:

ISLAMABAD - Media XI hammered Parliamentarians XI cricket team by 68 runs in a friendly T15 cricket match played here at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Islamabad Regional Cricket Association President Shakil Shaikh, Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar, Fata Region head coach Ayaz Akbar, former PFF information secretary Rana Tanvir, PFF vice president Malik Amir Dogar MNA and other MNAs along with media celebrities were also present on the occasion.

Media XI skipper Qaiser Butt won the toss and opted to bat first. Mohsin Ali and Qasier started proceedings for the Media XI; Qasier was clean bowled in the first over by Makhdoom Mustafa Mehmood. Zain Malik was also clean bowled in the next over without disturbing the scorers. Mohsin and Afzal Javed were involved in 120 runs third wicket stand. Mohsin top scored with 54. He hit nine boundaries and one six. Afzal made 52 with the help of three boundaries and two sixes. Haroon made 15 and Waqar Satti 14 as Media XI piled up 162 for the loss 8 wickets. For Parliamentarians, Qasim Suri took two wickets for 17 runs, Zain Qurehsi 2 for 21 and Mustafa 2 for 36.

Chasing 163 runs for victory, Parliamentarians could score 95 for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted overs. Mustafa made 32, Ali Zahid 28. Zain Malik took 3 for 14 while Afzal Javed, Qasier and Junaid took one a wicket apiece. Mohsin Ali was also involved in three stumpings and was awarded man of the match for his brilliant display with the willow and behind the stumps.

Later Asad Qaiser lauded both teams and hoped Parliamentarians will do well in the first ever Parliamentarians World Cup in England.