KARACHI (PR) In the run-up to the Momentum Tech Conference, to be held on 30th April and 1st May at a hotel in Karachi, Momentum, in collaboration with Copay (an initiative of Covalent) will be organising a Fintech Hackathon. The aim of the Hackathon is to provide a platform to the developer community in the fintech space to help create new customer experiences and revenue models by leveraging Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem. Members of the developer community which have registered for the competition will be working on different challenges, including but not limited to, QR payments, voice & SMS based payments, instant card issuance, bulk corporate payments, and multi factor authentication. The Momentum Tech Conference is a platform bringing together the global technology and business fraternity.