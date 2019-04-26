Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal has said that eradication of all forms of corruption is top priority of the Bureau.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Javed Iqbal said that NAB was committed to deal the elements involved in corrupt practices with iron hands.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the figures of same period of 2018 to 2019.

The Chairman NAB said that the Bureau has established state of the art Forensic Science LAB in NAB Rawalpindi Bureau.

He informed that the said Forensic LAB has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis.