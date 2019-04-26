Share:

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter has announced that it is launching a new tool to help users report any practice of election-related misinformation on its platform. The U.S. social media company said it is updating a feature within the product to combat “malicious automation and other forms of platform manipulation on the service.” It is adding an option in the drop-down menu to let users describe how a specific tweet is misleading voters, such as misinformation about how to register to vote, or about the officially announced date or time of an election. The new tool will be rolled out for the current elections in India, which begins on April 25, and the voting of European Parliament later this month, Twitter said. Like other tech companies such as Google and Facebook, Twitter has been under pressure of the European Commission to tighten control of fake content on the platform.The company said it is planning to expand the strengthened approach to other elections globally throughout the rest of the year. Twitter announced the new tool one day after U.S. President Donald Trump met its top executives including CEO Jack Dorsey in the White House for what he called “an open dialogue” on Tuesday.