Share:

The Senate was informed today that the revenue of National Highway Authority increased by rupees 10 billion over the last eight months.

Communications Minister Murad Saeed told the house that work was underway on geographic information system, mapping to ensure better management of highways and motorways.

He said that the revenue collected from toll plazas was being spent on the maintenance and repair of the highways. The communications minister said that a national road safety policy has been framed to ensure safety of commuters on the roads.

Speaking in the house, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said countrywide network of more than 1500 basic management units’ is providing free TB diagnosis and treatment services.

Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said that recruitment in public sector departments will be made on merit. The house has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at three pm.