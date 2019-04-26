Share:

The government of Pakistan is expecting an oil discovery r near Karachi. The complete country is so excited about this good news because Pakistan invests a huge amount of money annually for the import of oil from other countries so if this oil discovery becomes true, so it will not merely save the money of oil import but it would also help the economy of Pakistan. Pakistan will be able to export oil to all its neighboring countries and Pakistan will become an oil exporting country in the world. Therefore, it is really a piece of good news for the entire nation that Pakistan may become an oil exporting country in the upcoming future.

MEHER-UL-NISA ASHRIF,

Turbat, April 4.