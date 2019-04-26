Share:

At least two generals were on board the helicopter that crashed in western Venezuela on Thursday, one of them was killed and another one injured, local police sources told Sputnik.

According to the sources, there was one more general on board — the head of the operational zone of defence of Zulia state, Dilia Rodriguez, who was injured in the crash.

Earlier, it was reported that only Gen. Alfonso Torres and the pilot of the helicopter had died in the crash.

The helicopter crashed in the area of the city of Maracaibo and the causes of the incident are still unknown.