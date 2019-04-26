Share:

ISLAMABAD - Non-operational military awards were conferred upon officers and airmen of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during an investiture ceremony held at Air Headquarters here on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF conferred awards on the distinguished personnel for their exceptional services in the PAF.

In the ceremony, 41 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 5 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon PAF officers, while 33 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I were conferred upon the PAF JCOs.

These awards are conferred on outstanding personnel, in recognition of their selfless devotion to duty and earnest contributions towards the service. Besides high ranking officers, a large number of the PAF personnel also attended the ceremony, according to a press release issued by the PAF.