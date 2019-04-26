Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan and China were entering the next phase of the multibillion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which would focus on lifting people out of poverty.

In his keynote address at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Prime Minister Imran said the next phase of CPEC would focus on socioeconomic uplift, poverty alleviation, agricultural cooperation and industrial development.

“We are expanding the frontiers of knowledge through deeper cooperation in the fields of education, innovation and technology. [Under] CPEC, special economic zones will be set up,” the premier said.

Putting forward five points to further expand the Belt and Road Initiative, the prime minister said joint efforts were needed to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change, establish Belt and Road Initiative tourism corridors to promote people-to-people and intercultural understanding, anti-corruption efforts, poverty alleviation fund and concerted efforts to further liberalise trade and investment.

He said the Belt and Road Initiative offers a model of collaboration, partnership, connectivity and shared prosperity, and called for joint efforts towards addressing obstacles on the way to sustainable growth.

Pakistan is amongst Belt and Road Initiative’s earliest and most enthusiastic proponents, the premier said, adding that the CPEC project has addressed Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure gaps.

Prime Minister Imran said both the countries are signing the second phase of Free Trade Agreement to further bolster bilateral trade and economic relations.

He thanked China and its leadership for extending unwavering support to Pakistan, and said relations between the two countries remain strong and stand tall in the face of any challenge.

Pakistan will continue to work on the basis of mutual respect and equal opportunity with China and other Belt and Road Initiative partners, he added.

Prime Minister Imran also invited international investors to make use of Pakistan's liberal investment regime and participate in the country's economy, particularly in infrastructure, railways, dams, IT and manufacturing sectors.

Among the leaders in attendance are Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose country became the first G7 member to sign up to Belt and Road.

But EU powers Germany and France are sending ministers instead.

The United States, which sent a senior White House official to the first BRI summit in 2017, has not dispatched any officials from Washington.

Prime Minister Imran arrived in Beijing on Thursday night on a four-day tour, his second visit to China since assuming office in August last year.

The prime minister is visiting the country on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.