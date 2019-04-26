Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is included in high burden malaria countries as around one million malaria cases have been registered annually. This was disclosed by experts while addressing a ceremony organised by the Directorate of Malaria Control Programme on the World Malaria Day here on Thursday.

Parliamentary Secretary for NHS Nousheen Hamid, Secretary NHS Zahid Saeed and Programme Coordinator Dr Baseer Achakzi were invited in the event.

The speakers while discussing the malaria situation in Pakistan said that according to the WHO, Pakistan has an estimated one million malaria cases annually.

It was also informed that in 2018, total suspects tested for malaria were 6.1 million and malaria positive or confirmed cases were in all districts of Pakistan.

According to the findings the reduction in malaria cases by around 20 per cent (240,000) cases while a successful mass campaign for distribution of approximately 2.5 million ITNs(Malaria Nets) Machardani) in 11 districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tribal Districts and Sindh provinces were distributed.

It also said that since 2013, more than 12 million free of cost ITNs have been distributed and reduction in incidents of P. Falciparum by more than 80 per cent from 2013 to 2017.

Health officials said that number of public sector diagnostic centres has been enhanced from around 2,000 facilities to 4,000 in 2017 and around 1,000 private sector health facilities have been involved for provision of free of cost diagnostic and curative services.

A separate statement issued by NHS on World Immunisation Week said that minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has expressed a strong commitment to strengthening Immunisation programme considering it a backbone of public healthcare.

World Immunisation Week is a reminder that each and every one of us has to contribute in ensuring that every child is protected through vaccination, said the Minister.

We must improve the current system to reach every unreached child and prevent our children from morbidity and mortality associated with vaccine preventable diseases. “The government has committed to invest in human development, improve living conditions of people and most importantly protect our children from diseases”, Dr Zafar Mirza added.

Ministry of National Health Services is working on a National Action Plan to improve Primary Healthcare with special emphasis on Immunisation. Government is all set to open more EPI centres strategically to ensure provision of a network of immunisation services so that no one is left behind, the minister said.

Translating the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan by improving primary health structure and investing in children’s health is our priority agenda, he added.

Every year the government is providing free of cost vaccines to approximately 7 million children against 10 vaccine preventable diseases. Improving immunisation coverage would help contribute towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.2, on reducing child morbidity and mortality.

Therefore, it is high time to work on demand creation to avail the services and contribute towards building a healthy Pakistan, through engagement of stakeholders like public representatives, media, civil society, and academia, the Minister said in his statement.