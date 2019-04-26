Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of World Bank Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

According to details, matters related to mutual interests and financial assistance package for Pakistan were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan made five suggestions for progress in his address to the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The premier said we must undertake joint efforts to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change, establish BRI tourism corridors to promote people to people and inter cultural understanding, anti-corruption office, poverty alleviation fund and concerted efforts to further liberalize trade and investment flows encouraging the private sector and businesses to collaborate in projects.

Imran Khan said Pakistan-China friendship is invincible in every challenge and both countries are cooperating with each other in various sectors.

Imran Khan added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving towards its next phase. The Belt and Road Forum helped Pakistan to reduce its power crisis and Gwadar is turning into a commercial hub, he said.

The premier affirmed that Islamabad is providing attractive opportunities to the investors, and told that his government planted five billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Imran Khan said Pakistan is the first partner of China in this mega project, and thanked Beijing for its unconditional support of Islamabad.

The premier had reached China on Thursday (yesterday) on a four-day official visit to attend the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.