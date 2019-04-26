Share:

The Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties and enhanced collaboration with Tajikistan in diverse fields.

Among other things, matters relating to connectivity as well as energy cooperation were discussed.

Both leaders exchanged views on political relations, high level exchanges, trade and economic interaction and regional situation.

They also reviewed the progress of CASA-1000 project and resolved to ensure its timely completion.

The two sides also agreed to intensify bilateral exchanges to further boost mutual collaboration in the field of energy and other areas.