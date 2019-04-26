Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranged an exhibition of Dr Masooma Abbas titled as “Pensive Nature”.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq. On looking at the work of Dr Masooma Abbas, she admired the use of nature as a metaphor defining life and its transition taking refuge in colors.

Dr Masooma Abbas, a renowned visual artist, research scholar and art historian, post-doctoral fellow of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA; PhD Fine Arts, Lahore College for Women University and Master of Fine Arts (Silver Medalist) LCWU. She participated in almost 20 group shows of painting and calligraphy at national level since 1996.

She performed 7 national solo exhibitions showing diversity of colors in her work of art.

The solo exhibition reflected the artist’s contemplative nature which she expresses through her indigenous natural surroundings in rich acrylic tones.

The artwork aims to generate positivity in the society by bringing it close to the beauty and intellectual content of nature. People from all walks of life attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition which will continue till 4th May 2019.