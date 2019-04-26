Share:

KARACHI : Gulistan-e-Johar police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a suspected target killer , extortionist and drug-peddler Lyari Gang War namely Shiraz. The police also recovered two 9mm pistols and 11 rounds from him.

According to the police, the suspect confessed to have committed heinous crime within the limits of Shershah, Pak Colony, Shahra-e-Faisal and Lyari police stations.

The suspect was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered with Shershah police station while he was also declared an absconder in two separate cases registered with Shershah and Pak Colony police stations.

Gulistan-e-Johar police have registered a case against the suspect.