HYDERABAD - The polio virus has been detected in Hyderabad’s sewage for fourth consecutive month this year, according to a report of National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

The health officials informed that the result of the samples collected from Tulsi Das pumping station had shown presence of the virus.

The samples were collected by the surveillance officer of World Health Organisation and the health department. The samples were sent to National Institute of Health’s laboratory in Islamabad.

The district health officer Dr Nasreen Memon confirmed the findings which have come to the fore when the 4-day polio immunisation campaign is underway in the district.

The virus was found in the city’s sewage six times in 2012, seven times in 2013 and in 2014, twice in 2015 and one time each in 2016 and 2018 during the routine monthly sampling.