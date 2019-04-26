Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has asked all the power sector defaulters to clear their outstanding dues till April 30 and warned that after due date the properties of the defaulters will be auctioned.

However, the source said that the since the properties of the government owned entities cannot be auctioned therefore their meters will be disconnected in first phase.

Both the government and private defaulters owe more than Rs 440 billion to distribution companies (Discos). The private defaulters owe Rs 200 billion to Discos while the government departments, both federal and provincial, owe more than that. Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) receivables from running defaulters are around Rs 220 billion, Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) receivables are around Rs 81 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) receivables Rs55 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) receivables are around Rs47 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) Rs 36 billion.

The properties of the major defaulters whose electricity have already been disconnected for non-payment of around Rs 96 billion will be auctioned.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the power division said Power Division has decided to take strict action against electricity defaulters across the country and the electricity distribution companies are actively engaged in this regard.

Comprehensive lists of running and dead/disconnected defaulters containing their complete information have been prepared by the DISCOs. In first phase, lists of all defaulters above one million rupees across the country will be published after the deadline of 30th April, 2019. These lists will also be posted on websites of concerned DISCOs and Power Information Technology Company website.

As per directions of Power Division after 30th April, 2019 the Discos will be proceeded against these defaulters and will auction the properties of defaulters under the present revenue laws. The DISCOs will ensure that no disconnected and dead defaulter get electricity from any other alternate source. Similarly, the connections of running defaulters will be disconnected after the deadline and their properties will be proceeded against as per revenue laws.

On the directions of Power Division, last month the DISCOs have ran a comprehensive campaign for awareness of the running and disconnected defaulters to pay off their dues before 30th April 2019. The DISCOs have also provided installment facilities to the defaulters in this regard.