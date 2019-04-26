Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDIB) Awards are conducted by Diversity Hub Pakistan on an annual basis. The GDIB award's core objective is to recognize organizations that fulfil GDIB rigorous standards and benchmarks in Diversity & Inclu­sion (D&I) across 14 categories. The GDIB are the global standards for organizations around the world to support organizations in the devel­opment and implementation of D&I best practices. GDIB was developed by 95 international expert panel­lists. According to Area Head of Hu­man Resource (PTC), Aly Taseer; "At PTC, we focus on overall diversity including gender and ethnicity also cognitive diversity where we value the diversity of thoughts and the individual mix of unique ideas and opinions." Managing Director and CEO, PTC, Syed Javed Iqbal, has ap­preciated this wonderful platform to recognize the achievements of organizations and employers. Our objective is to drive initiatives that demonstrate our continued com­mitment to strengthen diversity at PTC.