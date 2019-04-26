Share:

A front man of Younus Qidwai, one of the nine accused included Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Mohammad Hussain Syed, Najam Zaman and others in fake accounts’ case, has returned Rs600 million worth plot to Karachi Development Authority on Friday.

Nadeem, who became an approver during an interrogation carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handed over documents of the plots allocated for temple and government library to the KDA officials.

KDA administration, in its letter sent to the anti-corruption watchdog, confirmed that the accused has submitted stamp papers for handing over ownership rights of the plots, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB Rawalpindi had filed a corruption reference in the case. On April 3, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the first reference with respect to the fake bank accounts probe in an accountability court of Islamabad.